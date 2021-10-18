All set for Queen's Baton Relay arrival

A short ceremony is expected to greet its arrival at the Kotoka International Airport

All is set for the Queen's Baton Relay in Ghana next week, Frederick Lartey Otu, Chairman of the Queen's Baton Relay Planning Committee has said.

The Queen's Baton Relay started on October 7, this year from the Queen of England will go through Cyprus, Malta, Nigeria, Gambia, Sierra Leon and it is expected to arrive in Ghana on October 25.



A short ceremony is expected to greet its arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



Thereafter, the Queen's Baton Relay which will be brought by an official from Sierra Leon will be sent to the Jubilee House where President Akufo-Addo will receive it.



On the same day, it will move through the Libration Circle, Opeibea House, Stanbic Heights, Airport Bypass Road, Aviation, EL-Wak, Tema Valco Round About, the Harbour among other places.



Day two (October 27) will see it move to Kumasi at the Manhyia Palace where it will be received by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and later move to the Rattray Park, Bonwire Tourist Center, Adinkra Village at Ntonsu.

About 100 dignitaries and people at high places are expected to receive it during the two-day visit to Ghana.



An official from Ghana will send it to Cameroun, its next destination.



Other members of the Queen’s Baton Relay Planning Committee are:



Isaac Aboagye Duah - President, Ghana Tennis Federation, Michael Ntow Ayeh - Director, Physical Education and Sports: Ghana Education Service, Mohammed Mahadi - President, Ghana Fencing Federation.



Mervin Brown- President, Ghana Karate-Do Federation, Delphina Quaye - President, Ghana Swimming Federation, Abdul Hayye Yartey - President, Ghana Body Building and Fitness Federation and Albert Frimpong - Ghana Baseball / Softball Federation