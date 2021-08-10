All set for maiden edition of Kantanka Cup

The tournament would see the eight teams grouped into two groups

Source: GNA

Eight Under-17 teams will participate in the maiden edition of the "Kantanka Cup” slated for the La McDan Park from August 24-25, 2021.

The two-day football tourney is to honour the great exploits in the religious and scientific field by Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, as he celebrates his birthday on August 26.



The selected eight juvenile teams across the country would converge in Accra, to honour the numerous achievements of the great leader, who has been father, mentor, teacher, and inspiration to the youth and the nation as a whole.



The format of the tournament would see the eight teams grouped into two groups for an all-play-all session, after which the two top winners would advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.



At stake would be a giant trophy for the ultimate winner together with medals and mouth-watering cash prizes for participants and outstanding players.

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has over the years established himself and is well known across the globe as a preacher, inventor, innovator, Physicist, Chemist, Biologist, agriculturalist, philanthropist and the Star of Africa.



He is regarded as one of the world’s greatest multi-dimensional scientists and technologists of all times and has carried out the greatest philanthropic activity in Ghana.



He is also the founder of the Great KOSA network of companies, Chairman, Kantanka Group of Companies, and many other institutions.



His mission is to redeem Africa from bondage and has several awards from reputable institutions.