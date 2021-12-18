All set for maiden edition of WPSI Basketball tournament

Waterpark Sports Invitational Basketball tournament

The first edition of the Waterpark Sports Invitational Basketball tournament is set to come off from the 20th to 22nd of December 2021 at the Dunks Basketball Court in James Town Accra.

The three-day basketball tournament will see 6 teams compete for the glorious bragging trophy.



The teams will come up against each other during the tournament and the team with the most points will progress to play in the knockouts which will determine the ultimate winner.



The event which is an initiative of Waterpark Sports is targeted at unearthing talents for the sport and inspiring the younger generations to aspire to become NBA stars in the future.

Other side attractions include 3 point contest, music performance and the Waterpark challenge which will see winners walk away with some amazing prizes.



Organizers of the event have promised to make the WPSI Basketball tournament very exciting for the players and fans.



The rate for the event is GH¢50 and it covers all the 3 days. Ticketing and registration can be done by dialing *713*33*123#.