All smiles as Otto Addo returns to Dortmund after making history with Ghana

After guiding Ghana to its fourth World Cup, coach Otto Addo has returned to Germany side Borussia Dortmund.



In a tweet from the German club, it announced that Ghana’s World Cup qualifying coach has joined the side to continue his job as a member of the technical team.



Otto Addo returns to Dortmund with enhanced status after masterminding Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

The tactical nous of the former Black Stars winger was on display in the two-legged tie against the Super Eagles.



Otto Addo led a five-member technical team to manage a goalless draw in Ghana and qualify via the away goal rule after a 1-1 draw at in Abuja, Nigeria.



Whiles his future with Borussia Dortmund is most guaranteed, his future with the national team is up in the air.



Otto Addo’s short-term deal ended after qualified Ghana to the World Cup on match 29 at the MKO Abiola Stadium.



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association are yet to meet and make a decision on him and other members of the technical team.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Henry Asante Twum of the Ghana Football Association explained that a lot factors would be considered before a decision would be made.



He said the FA are in no doubt impressed with the performance of the technical team and will engage them on extending their stay.



The Black Stars have been drawn with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.



