All the best to you legend – Bechem Utd bids farewell to Augustine Okrah

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United have bid farewell to poster boy Augustine Okrah.
The highly-rated attacker has today sealed his transfer from Bechem United to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.
“We're pleased to announce that our Legend Augustine Okrah has joined Simba SC on a two-year deal,” the Ghana Premier League side said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
We're pleased to announce that our Legend ᴀᴜɢᴜꜱᴛɪɴᴇ ᴏᴋʀᴀʜ has joined the lions @SimbaSCTanzania on a two-year deal. @AugustineOkrah1 #OkrahMagic#BUFC#TheHunters#PrideofAhafo pic.twitter.com/oMzJVOculh
