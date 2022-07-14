0
All the best to you legend – Bechem Utd bids farewell to Augustine Okrah

FXipC0JXoAA4CDN Augustine Okrah joins Simba FC

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United have bid farewell to poster boy Augustine Okrah.

The highly-rated attacker has today sealed his transfer from Bechem United to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

“We're pleased to announce that our Legend Augustine Okrah has joined Simba SC on a two-year deal,” the Ghana Premier League side said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

