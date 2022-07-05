'All the time they give me false promises' - Dauda Mohammed to leave Anderlecht FC

Ghanaian forward, Dauda Mohammed

Ghanaian forward, Dauda Mohammed, has expressed his desire to leave Anderlecht after several moments of false hopes and deception under manager Felice Mazzu.

The former Kotoko striker says it would be in his best interest if he walks away from his current team, Anderlecht Football Club, despite having a one-year extension option.



According to the striker, “all the time, they’ve given me false promises. They didn’t even want me to join FC Cartagena but I had to force my way out.”



“They keep telling me, I am young, they have trust in me and want me to stay but the moment the transfer window is shut then everything changes”, he told Angel TV.

Meanwhile, he got the chance to spend his last season with Spanish lower-tier Club FC Cartagena when Anderlecht offered him on loan. His season got super though he joined late, he was able to contribute 10 goals for the club.



Dauda got the chance to participate in the Anderlecht and walloped Roda pre-season friendly match where he played 74 minutes before being substituted.



As at now, Dauda Mohammed has expressed interest in settling down in a new club where he can get more playing time.