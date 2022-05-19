All you need to know about Adam Kwarasey, his wife and children

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey

GhanaWeb Feature

Adam Kwarasey won the heart of many Ghanaians after his splendid performance in a friendly game against Brazil in 2011 which confirmed his status as the heir apparent to then departing goalie, Richard Kingson.



Though the Black Stars lost 1-0 to the Brazilians, the major takeaway for many fans who watch the performance of Adam Kwarasey..



The Norwegian-born goalie committed his national team career to the Black Stars after switching from the country of his birth to represent the country of his father, Ghana in 2011.



However, due to certain issues behind the scene, Adam Kwarasey hasn't been part of the Black Stars team since 2016.



Today we profile the former Rosenburg goalkeeper on this episode of the GhanaWeb features by Joel Eshun.



Early and club career

The 34-year-old was born on December 12, 1987, in Oslo, Norway to a Ghanaian father and a Norwegian mother. Young Adam started his football career in the juvenile teams of Trosterud and Vålerenga before making his breakthrough move to Strømsgodset in the summer of 2007.



At Strømsgodset, the Ghanaian goalkeeper made 154 appearances from 2017-to-2014. He also played for Portland Timbers, Rosenborg, Brøndby, and Vålerenga but is currently clubless according to the data provided by transfer market.





Adam Kwarasey after declaring his readiness to represent Ghana on the international stage got his Ghanaian passport in 2010 and made his switch from Norway to play for the Black Stars in 2011.

He made his debut under coach James Kwasi Appiah in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Swaziland because keeping the post in the friendly game against Brazil days later.



From 2011 to 2016, Kwarasey made twenty-four appearances for the Black Stars and has not been part of the team since 2016.



He played in two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and kept the post for Ghana's first two games in the 2014 FIFA World Cup before being replaced in the third game by Fatau Dauda.



Family





Kwarasey is married to Malin Sveen Feldt and their marriage has produced two children.

Their names are not in the public domain but the information available is that the second child of Kwarasey and Malin was born seven days before the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



Not much is also known about his parents and siblings as he has kept that aspect of his life under the radar.





According to the BuzzLearn website, Adam Kwarasey's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million in 2021.



When he was in the Major League Soccer team Portland Timbers, his basic salary was $260,000.



Author: Joel Eshun



