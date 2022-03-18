All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game

Black Stars

Ghana to play a friendly before facing Nigeria - Reports

Black Stars players set to report on Monday



Ghana to face Nigeria on Friday



Ghana Football Association (GFA) have reportedly laid down a program outline for the Black Stars' FIFA World Cup playoff qualifier against Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022.



According to Kessben FM, the GFA has scheduled a friendly and also planned for the team to train behind closed doors.



Below is the reported schedule

Squad arrival



The communications director of FA, Henry Asante Twum, has confirmed that three of the Technical team members based abroad will land in Ghana on either Saturday or Sunday that is March 19 or 20, 2022.



"As we speak, three of our coaches are not in Ghana but we hope they will arrive this Sunday."



The three coaches include Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, and George Boateng.



Regarding the players' arrival, Asante Twum added that the FA are expecting a full house by Monday 18, March 2022.

"The Black Stars team will arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday because we are expecting all the players to report on Monday," he said in an interview with Angel FM.



Trip to Kumasi on Tuesday



According to the outline, the Black Stars will depart to Kumasi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.



The team will hold their first training on Tuesday evening.



Train behind closed doors

The team will reportedly hold two training sessions to prepare for the match.



After their first training session on Tuesday, they will hold another mid-afternoon on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.



Kessben FM reports that all training sessions will be behind closed doors.



Friendly on Thursday and pre-match



The report further indicates that the Black Stars could engage in a friendly on Thursday, March 24 against a second-tier side at the Baba Yara Stadium as part of the preparations.

Head coach, Otto Addo will then engage the media in a pre-match presser in the evening.



Friday: Matchday



The match is set at 19:30 GMT kick-off time on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.







