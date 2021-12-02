All you need to know about Maguette Ndiaye: The referee at the centre of Ghana vs South Africa controversy

SAFA has accused referee Ndiaye Maguette of Match-fixing

He could face a ban if found guilty by FIFA



Ndiaye could also lose his place in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar



Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye has been the most talked-about referee in Ghana and on the African continent in the past few weeks after performing his duty in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.



Maguette Ndiaye was at the centre of it all when the Black Stars beat Bafana Bafana of South African to book their place in the playoff stage of the FIFA FIFA World Cup qualifications.



He is now the most heated referee in South Africa after SAFA accused him of fixing the game for Ghana after awarding the decisive penalty which Andre Dede Ayew scored to win the game for the Black Stars.



SAFA wants FIFA to suspend him indefinitely and also a possible replay of the game against Ghana.

But who is referee Maguette Ndiaye?



35-year-old Ndiaye was born on September, 1 1986 and he is the son of former international referee Pape Moussa Ndiaye.



Outside of refereeing, Maguette Ndiaye is employed as a physical education teacher at Maurice Delafosse Public Secondary School near the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar.



His earnings from his teaching job, based on the industry-standard in West Africa country, are roughly 430 000 XOF (approximately R14 000) according to thesouthafrican.com.



Ndiaye has officiated in World Cup qualifiers, the Club World Cup, CAF Super Cup, AFCON finals, Under-20 World Cup, Africa Nations Championship and CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup matches.



TWI NEWS