All you need to know about Otto Addo's four major coaching duties at Borussia Dortmund

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has detailed his coaching role at Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund.



In an insightful interview with the BBC, Otto delved deeper into his role saying it comes in four-folds.

He explained that his job entails transitioning young talented footballers from the youth team to the first team (transition coach).



He stated that his first responsibility is to manage talent, ensuring that the young players get the most playing time possible, and advising them on how to stay on track to reach their full potential.



"My job relies on four main topics. So the first topic is Talent management. At Borussia Dortmund we have a lot of young players, it is very important that we guide them and manage them well, especially those who will make it to the first team straight away. For these young players is very important to work with them more than the others and to show them a path to get to the highest level. So the management is all about giving them playing time- that means if they don't play in the first team, we have to give them time in the second team and therefore we have to know when they play...," he said.



His second duty is analysing the games of each player in the talent group to identify their strength and weaknesses.

"The second blog is I do individual video analysis for each young player who is in this top talents group. Make an analysis of all the games or I make them so that I can speak with each player about their positive situation, and negative situations then we think about which kind of situation we will improve them and make documentation for that."



After identifying the weakness, it ushers him into his third duty which is individual training.



"The third blog is individual training. Especially the Under-17 and Under-19, we have positions specific training, especially on the weaknesses where we have to work on. These are mostly what they can't do, what they don't like, and where they have to improve."



The Black Stars stopgap coach added that his fourth responsibility is getting to know the players through meeting and digging into their lives.

"The fourth pick is meetings. At least once a month I try to see every player sometimes in a group, either for breakfast or coffee, in the evenings we watch football and meet and talk about their private life. It takes about one or two hours...we talk about each other, we laugh and I get to know the players better. I listen a lot."



"Surely, I also talk to the first team coach about whether a player who was not in the first team could play for the second team(and vice versa)," he added.



Otto Addo added that he loves his current role at Dortmund because it makes him feel young again.



"I know that I could do this, What I'm doing for the rest of my life. I feel well working with young players. It makes me feel young and I learn also from the players. Sometimes when I watch clips and I have this and that idea, a player gives another idea so I also learn. They also give me incredibly good solutions."

The ex-Dortmund winger did not rule out assuming a first-team coaching role in a few years to come but said his current role and the club is the most important thing.



"But surely, and this has got anything to do with me, I think anybody who is interested in football would like to be a head coach one day. The most important thing is I'm very happy to be here in this position. I love this work and these young players and this environment at Borussia Dortmund, so this is the most important thing for me."



Otto Addo penned a new three-year deal with Borussia Dortmund in June 2022 as he looks to develop many young talents for the German side.



