All you need to know about the Moroccan referee who will handle Ghana vs Nigeria match

Moroccan referee, Redouane Jiyed, has been appointed to officiate Ghana's FIFA World Cup playoff first leg against Nigeria at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The FIFA official last officiated Ghana's 1-0 win over Ethiopia in the group stages of the qualifying round.



Hence this will be handling his game involving Ghana for the second time in six months.

The 42-year-old officiated the 2021 African Cup of Nations, officiating three games including the 3-placed match between Burkina Faso and Cameroon.



Redouane Jiyed has officiated a total of 9 matches in the 2021/2022 season - CAF Champions League, AFCON, and Botola Pro showing 42 yellow cards 1 red card.



Jiyed had his FIFA badge in 2009, which enabled him to officiate international matches.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Meanwhile, Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen has announced a 25-man squad for the double header with Ghana yet to announce thiers.