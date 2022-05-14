All you need to know about the reported nationality switches of Nketiah, Odoi, Inaki, others

A photo of Ghana's target for 2022 FIFA World

Ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ghanaians are anxious to see the new players who will be added to the Black Stars squad.

Ghanaians, despite the Black Stars' qualification to the FIFA World Cup, do not believe that the team have the quality and squad depth to make a meaningful impact in Qatar 2022.



Tariq Lamptey, Nico and Inaki Williams, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah, and Mohammed Salisu are the names needed in the Black Stars to generate public confidence in the team ahead of the World Cup.



There have been a lot of conversations about the possible switch of these players to represent Ghana on the international stage while Mohammed Salisu is yet to honour a Black Stars callup.



GhanaWeb provides updates on the nationality switch of the aforementioned players and the future of Mohammed Salisu in the Black Stars.



Tariq Lamptey

The latest update is that the Brighton and Hove Albion defender has completed his switch from England to represent Ghana on the international stage.



News about Tariq Lamptey's switch was confirmed by London-based Ghanaian coach, Freddie who was described as the personal trainer of the player in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM.



"Tariq Lamptey's switch is done. He is available now for Ghana and it now depends on the coach if he will invite him for the upcoming games or not. To be honest I shouldn't be saying this but the switch is done," Coach Freddie said on Pure FM.



Inaki and Nico Inaki Williams



Inaki and his younger brother Nico Williams have reportedly agreed to switch allegiance from Spain to play for Ghana, the birth countries of their parents.

The media reported weeks ago that the mother of the duo was reluctant in allowing her sons to play for Ghana after the father had given them their blessings to wear the Black Stars jersey.



However, Kumasi-based Kessben FM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, reported that the Ghana Football Association have started the documentation process for the duo after both parents agreed for their children to represent Ghana on the international stage.



Callum Hudson-Odoi



The Chelsea winger has been one of the long-standing targets for the Black Stars in the last five years.



There have been several reports of a breakthrough for Ghana in our attempts to give the winger for the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

But London-based Ghanaian coach, Freddie told Kumasi-based Pure FM that Ghana is not pushing hard enough to get Callum Hudson-Odoi to switch nationality from England and represent the country.



"I don't think that Ghana is not pushing hard as much as they should for the player," he said when asked about the latest update on Callum Hudson-Odoi's switch to Ghana.



Mohammed Salisu



Former Black Stars coaches, James Kwasi Appiah, CK Akonnor, and Milovan Rajevac have all tried one way or the other to get Mohammed Salisu to play for the Black Stars but the defender has town down all the invitations.



Ghana's interim coach for the FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Otto Addo also said that he approached the player but he said he is not ready for the national team yet.

But after GFA President Kurt Okraku's meeting with the Soutahntpon defender in London some few days ago, the GFA has come to the realization that the boy is not ready for the Black Stars.



Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum made this aforementioned statement in an interview with Kumasi-based Luv FM.



“Maybe, Salisu is not ready. Maybe he is not prepared. This Salisu issue is a bit complicated, so I want to be careful about dealing with it," Henry Asante Twum said.