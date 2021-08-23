Allow contractors to finish before using AstroTurfs – CODA boss to youth

CEO of CODA, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib interacting with some enthusiastic football-loving youth

Source: Nii Odartey Obetsebi-Lamptey, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has urged the youth to be patient and wait for astroturfs under construction by the Authority to be fully completed before playing on them.

“The astroturf is for you so please allow the contractors to finish their work before you start playing on the pitch.”



The CEO was interacting with enthusiastic football-loving youth when he inspected some astroturf projects being undertaken by CODA in some constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.



All projects inspected are at least 90 percent completed. The youth who are direct primary beneficiaries of the artificial pitches are excited about the projects and wish to start playing on them, but will have to wait for the contractors to install all fixtures and fittings before the projects are made available for use.

Projects sites visited included Abofu in Okaikoi North, Abelemkpe in Ayawaso West, and Kawukudi in Ayawaso East constituencies. Others are Alajo in Ayawaso Central, Bukom in Odododiodioo, and Mamprobi in Ablekuma South constituencies.



As part of its mandate, CODA is constructing artificial pitches to accelerate youth and sports development. The astroturfs will also be used as venues for social events such as traditional functions.



The projects are funded by the government of Ghana under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).