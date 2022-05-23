Alphonso Davies confirms breakup with footballer girlfriend Jordyn Huitema

Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema breakup
Alphonso Davies speaks on reported breakup with Jordyn Huitema
Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema delete their Youtube channel
Bayern Munich defender, Alphonso Davies has confirmed his reported breakup with his girlfriend, Jordyn Huitema who plays for the women's team of Olympique Lyonnais.
Rumours about the breakup of Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema went rife after the duo deleted photos of each other from their Instagram pages and other social media channel.
The Youtube page that they created together has also been taken down and that gave the rumours some attention and the 2020 UFEA Champions League winner has confirmed it.
Alphonso Davies confirmed the breakup in a tweet while urging his followers to ignore the purported reasons that have been reported as the reason for the breakup.
"Yes jordyn and I have parted ways. The rumours about her are not true. She is a good person I have a lot of respect for her. I wish her the best and ask everyone to respect our privacy," he tweeted.
The duo had been together for the past six years as they started dating in Canada when Jordyn was 15-years-old.
Yes jordyn and I have parted ways. The rumours about her are not true. She is a good person I have a lot of respect for her. I wish her the best and ask everyone to respect our privacy.— Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) May 22, 2022
Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below
- Is Juventus strike Alfred Duncan's latest Ghana statement ahead of World Cup?
- Performance of Ghanaian players abroad : Duncan powers Fiorentina to Europa Conference League
- Duncan's strike, Kamaldeen's return and more: What you may have missed on Ghanaians abroad
- Watch Balotelli's incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
- Daniel Amartey celebrates 'successful' 2021/2022 season with his sons
- Read all related articles