Alphonso Davies nets stunning solo goal for Canada

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies netted a stunning solo goal for Canada against Panama on Wednesday that had former United States men's national team star Jozy Altidore calling him "world class".

Davies sprinted half the length of the field to steal the ball from an unsuspecting Sam Adekugbe before jetting into the box and leaving goalkeeper Luis Mejia flat-footed with his low shot.



The 66th-minute effort put Canada ahead 2-1 in a pivotal World Cup qualifying match, with the hosts ultimately pulling away for a 4-1 victory.

Alphonso Davies. Too good. ????????

pic.twitter.com/a5ee3JO8LV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 14, 2021