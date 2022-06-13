0
Menu
Sports

Altach interested in Ghanaian winger Seth Paintsil

Seth Paintsil 1234567 Ghanaian attacker Seth Paintsil

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Austrian Bundesliga side SCR Altach are interested in the signing of Ghanaian attacker Seth Paintsil this summer, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Altach are weighing the options of hiring Marcus Schopp as the new head coach of the club following the departure of Ludovic Magnin to Swiss club Laussane-Sport.

Paintsil who currently plays for TSV Hartberg and has a contract running until June 2023 is on the radar of Altach who look strengthen the team for the 2022-23 campaign.

The 26-year-old stepped up with outstanding performances in the latter stages of the season where he scored 4 goals in 5 games to ensure Hartberg escaped the drop.

Paintsil scored 4 goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances for Hartberg in the Austrian top division 2021-22 season.

Croatian side Hadjuk Split are also keen on landing the winger ahead of next season and have sent scouts to watch the Ghanaian already in Austria.

Paintsil joined Hartberg in July last year from SV Ried on a two-year contract and has previously played for Admira Wacker also in Austria and Finnish club FF Jaro.

He played for Red Bull Academy Ghana and BA United before moving to Finland in May 2015.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral
Meet the 13-member Board of Trustees of National Cathedral
UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill
Two Ghanaian doctors save life of ‘dying’ French passenger on Brussels-Accra flight
Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up
Related Articles: