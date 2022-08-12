0
Amanda Clinton linked with Hearts of Oak CEO job

Lawyer Amanda Clinton Lawyer, Amanda Clinton

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, are talking with lawyer Amanda Clinton to become their new Chief Executive Officer [CEO].

The Phobians have been without a CEO since the resignation of Frederick Moore about two seasons ago.

As the club seeks to start a new phase with brand management and upgrading its work, Hearts of Oak are looking for a competent CEO to take the club to the next level.

Amanda Clinton appears to be one of the personalities being considered to take over the position.

Meanwhile, showbiz mogul Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu has also expressed interest in serving the Phobians as their CEO.

The 3 Music boss has developed a personality that makes him one of the preferred choices.

Clinton is well-known for entering the 2019 Ghana Football Association [GFA] presidential campaign.

Hearts of Oak, who won the FA Cup last year, will represent the nation in the 2022–23 CAF Confederations Cup.

The 2020–21 Ghana Premier League winner will face either AS Douanes (Burkina Faso) or ASR Bamako (Mali) in the Confederation Cup's second preliminary round.

The 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season for Samuel Boadu and his team will also get underway on the road at Nana Agyemang Badu Park against Aduana Stars.

JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
