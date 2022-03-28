14
Amartey and Djiku were tasked to go hard on me - Victor Osimhen

Mon, 28 Mar 2022

Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen, has revealed a plan by the Black Stars technical team to get him out of the crucial World Cup play-off in Kumasi.

The Napoli attacker featured in the Super Eagles' 0-0 draw against Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium last Friday.

Osimhen, who was tipped to torment the defence of Ghana was unable to weave his magic against the Black Stars.

Speaking after the game, he indicated Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku were tasked by the technical handlers of the Black Stars to keep him at bay.

“Mostly, Ghana’s assistant coach will tell the defenders to go hard on me every time, especially Daniel Amartey and Alex Djiku. They were trying to carry out their assignment well, but unknown to them, we have other very deadly players.

“We are happy with our performance (in Kumasi) and on Tuesday we hope to finish things off in front of our fans.” He said.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have touched down in Abuja ahead of the return leg on Tuesday.

