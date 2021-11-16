Amartey's penalty incident: Randy Abbey believes the referee was spot on

GFA Exco member, Randy Abbey on KSM show

Randy Abbey backs Ndiaye Maguette for awarding Ghana a penalty against South Africa

Ghana pip South Africa to qualify for playoffs



SAFA file protest to CAF and FIFA over controversial penalty in Ghana defeat



GFA's executive council member Randy Abbey has said referee Ndiaye Maguette's penalty decision in Ghana's win over South Africa in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers was a good call.



Maguette awarded the Black Stars a penalty after Daniel Amartey was pulled in an attempt to deny the Leicester City defender from connecting a corner.



The Senegalese official has been heavily criticised for his decision as many believe Amartey dived after a little contact. Hence it was a soft penalty call.

The South African FA are said to file a protest to CAF and FIFA regarding the incident and probably demand a replay.



For Randy Abbey, SAFA has the right to protest the decision, but the referee was spot on.



"For the South Africans, they have every right to say that they think the decision went against them and all that. I don't think that we need to focus on that; as far as I am concerned, I believe that the decision was right and that the referee was spot on.



"The referee demonstrated throughout the game that he was very impartial, so it is within the right of South Africa to protest and complain," he said in an audio aired on Kumasi based Angel FM.



Ghana, following the win, advanced to the final round of the qualifiers.