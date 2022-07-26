American boxer Joet Gonzalez wants rematch with Isaac Dogboe after defeat

Isaac Dogboe lands a punch on Joet Gonzalez

American boxer Joet Gonzalez has called for a rematch with former World Champion Isaac Dogboe after losing to him in a featherweight contest on Saturday, July 23, 2022.



Isaac Dogboe defeated Joet Gonzalez via a split decision in a tough bout to secure a second chance at becoming a world champion.



A disappointed Joet Gonzalez, who spoke after the fight, expressed his dissatisfaction with the results from the judges.

According to him, he wants a rematch to settle his score with Dogbe, who was adjudged winner in the final eliminator bout for a shot at a world title fight.



“It was a close fight, and I saw on the scoreboard that they had it in a draw, and some people had it me winning because they said I landed more punches than him,” Joet Gonzalez said.



“Close fight, and I thought I won the fight; I stunned him; he didn’t land too many clean shots. I was pushing him, and he was holding on most of the time, and I thought I won the fight,” he added.



Joet Gonzalez said, “If I can get a rematch, I hope I get it, but I just have to go back to the gym and make some changes, and I will be back.



The Ghanaian boxer has now set his sights on becoming a two-time world champion following his victory over the American.

The win means Dogboe now has a world championship fight and could have the championship belt around his waist again if he defeats his next opponent.



Dogboe can either opt for a WBC, WBO or an IBF title fight.



JNA/KPE