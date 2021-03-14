American boxing legend 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler die at age 66 - See wetin to know about am

Former undisputed middleweight world champion 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler

Former undisputed middleweight world champion 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler don die at di age of 66.

Di American dominate di middleweight division from 1979 until im ogbonge defeat by Sugar Ray Leonard for April 1987.



"Today, unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin die unexpectedly for im home here for New Hampshire," im wife Kay Hagler tok.



"Boxing lost an all-time great today," Promoter Frank Warren tok.



Former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan say e dey "shocked and deeply saddened" to hear of di death of "incredible" Hagler.



Di Irishman add say: "I dey honoured to don spend some amazing times with am. My heartfelt sympathies to im wife Kay and im family. Rest in Peace Champ."

British heavyweight Derek Chisora said Hagler na "one of di greatest".





Hagler fights

Hagler take part in 67 fights during im 14-year professional career.E win 62 of dem, 52 by knockout, while e draw two and lost three times.Hagler make 12 successful title defences and famously win di classic fight wey dem call 'The War', wen e beat Thomas 'Hit Man' Hearns for April 1985.