American sports writer congratulates Asante Kotoko for winning title

Olson US-based Sports Journalist Andrew Olson

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: Nana Peprah

A US-based Sports Journalist Andrew Olson has sent a congratulatory message to the Asante Kototo Sporting Club on winning the 2021/22 premier title after drawing with Ashanti Gold on Thursday.

The Porcupine Warriors needed just a point to clinch a record 25th title with three games to spare.

Yaw Annor opened the scoring for the home side early in the first half (10 minutes) before Maxwell Agyemang levelled the game in the 67th minute for the Porcupine Warriors.

The Kumasi- based club now has an undeniable 10-point lead at the top, with only 9 points to play for.

This is Asante Kotoko's first Ghana Premier League title in 7 years after their last winning in 2014.

In this regard, the American-based football writer Andrew Olson took to his Facebook page and congratulated the Porcupine Warriors on winning the most coveted football title in Ghana.

He also went ahead to give credit to all the Premier League clubs in Ghana for participating in the league.

Andrew Olson wrote, "Congratulations to Asante Kotoko for winning the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League! The Porcupine Warriors clinched their record 25th GPL title with three games to spare following a 1-1 draw against local rivals Ashanti Gold on Thursday. Credit to all of the GPL clubs for a well-played season."

He said the premier league is very exciting considering the number of young talents it produces every season.

Andrew Olsson is a seasoned sports journalist and scout with high expertise in the African football environment.

He is the Founder and Head of Pan Africa Football.

The young American is poised to transform African football to an unimaginable height.

Unlike other sports writers, who dwell on only national and international football, Olsson sought to take a different dimension by incorporating domestic football activities all across the black continent.

Not only that, but he's also confident of breaking the hurdles preventing many talented African players from travelling to Europe and other countries.

Andrew is passionate about projecting African Football competitions and players to the world.

Undoubtedly over the last 12 months, the Pan Africa Football Owner chalked up several significant successes, thereby etching his name in the echelons of the African football industry.

Mr. Olsson's project covers CAF, FIFA, and CAF club competitions.

