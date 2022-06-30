American sports writer eulogizes Hearts of Oak after FA Cup glory

Andrew Olson is a United States-based sports writer

A United States-based sports writer Andrew Olson has commended Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club for edging Bechem United to clinch the MTN FA Cup for a record 12th title.

The Accra based-club on June 26 beat their counterparts to a 2- 1 win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The Phobians came from behind to win the game after going down in the first department through Emmanuel Avornyo.



The young striker slotted in from a rebound to score the opening goal of the game.



Caleb Amankwah scored from a volley in the last minute of the first half to get the equalizer for Hearts of Oak as the first half ended with the two teams sharing the spoils.



After recess, the Phobians increased their intensity in the game by creating some chances but Abdulai was resolute in defense.



Daniel Afriyie Barnie scored in the 60th minute to put The Phobians in the lead with a world class finish

In respect to that, the American-based sports journalist Andrew Olson took time on Facebook and congratulated the Phobians on lifting the MTN FA Cup.



He wrote: "congratulations to 2021-22 MTN FA Cup champions Accra Hearts of Oak! The Ghanaian titans won Ghana's domestic cup competition for the second straight season and for a record 12th time on Sunday.



"The Phobians will compete in the 2022-23 CAF Confederation Cup. Congratulations to all the Phobians and best of luck in the CAFCC."



He also praised Bechem United for putting up a good fight from the start hence becoming occupant of the second spot.



Andrew Olsson is a professional sports journalist and scout with high expertise in the African football space.



He is the Founder and Head of Pan Africa Football.

The hard working American is poised to transform African football to an unimaginable height.



Unlike other sports writers, who dwell on only national and international football, Olsson sought to take a different dimension by incorporating domestic football activities all across the black continent.



Not only that, he’s also confident of breaking the hurdles preventing many talented African players from traveling to Europe and other countries.



Andrew is passionate about projecting African Football competitions and players to the world.



Undoubtedly over the last 12 months, the Pan Africa Football Owner chalked up several significant successes thereby etching his name in the echelons of the African football industry.



Mr. Olsson’s project covers CAF, FIFA and CAF club competitions.

The most heartwarming step by the American is to support young players who are determined to exert their football skills elsewhere but find it difficult to access any.



To hoist football activities across the black jurisdiction, Andrew never hesitated to develop an award-winning website.



The site which was launched in Ghana’s Bono Region capital Sunyani was hailed and described by many football enthusiasts as a game-changer.



He launched his super classic website dubbed panafricafootball.com between 17th September to 5th October 2021.



The launch was obviously greeted by a large number of football enthusiasts from various walks of life.



The Pan Africa Football is an online platform which aims at taking African Football a notch higher as well as rebrand African players to stand tall in the global Football Transfer Market.

The Organization envisioned to have a more formidable and well-structured football space as far as the African club football competition is concerned.



The football entity is confident Africa has one of the best clubs in the world, however, there are structural loopholes which need to be sealed to make the game more appealing and beautiful in the African soil and beyond.