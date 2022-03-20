Amiens SC coach doesn't want to rush Nicholas Opoku into action

Nicholas Opoku

After coming into play during the rout against Toulouse, Nicholas Opoku could have started against Dijon to compensate for the suspension of his compatriot Emmanuel Lomotey.

However, Philippe Hinschberger should favor a faster than expected return to competition for Mateo Pavlovic.



Hinschberger does not want to skip the stages with Opoku



“For Nicholas, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. We want to launch it, we have to launch it when it is in full possession of its means. I'm not saying that's not the case. The events made that I made him return to Toulouse, it allowed him to see his pace. He was training with us a month ago but wasn't ready to play,"

"Each passing day brings him closer to his optimal form. It's my decision to be able to launch it or not. If it's to throw him and he misses his match, it's useless at all. It will serve him. If Mateo (Pavlovic) is able to play as we think, he is the one who will play. He remains our captain, our central defender. Otherwise, it will be Nicholas because he needs to have playing time by the end of the season,"



The former Berekum Chelsea defender joined Amiens SC from Udinese.