Amiens SC hoping to capture Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku as English suitors circle

Nicholas Opoku

French club Amiens SC are ready to listen to English offers for their defender Nicholas Opoku during this month's transfer window.

The Ghana international is being sought after by English Premier League and Championship sides.



Opoku who is valued at €1 million on Transfermarkt can be sold for the right offer.



The centre back returned to training before the turn of the year after months out due to an injury.

The 24-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament tear just before the start of the season.



Opoku picked up an injury while playing for Amiens in the Ligue II against Rodez last season, but returned to fitness before the end of the campaign.



His situation cost him a place in Ghana's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.