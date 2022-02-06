Amiens coach explains why Nicholas Opoku is still out of action

Nicholas Opoku

Nicholas Opoku returned to training towards the close of last year after undergoing surgery for a torn cruciate ligament at the beginning of the summer.

The Ghanaian defender, on the other hand, is still a long way from returning to Ligue 2. Amiens coach Philippe Hinschberger explains why he is so careful.



“Nicholas Opoku has been training with us for three weeks. He is still in a recovery phase, not yet being in contacts and duels. We still feel it on restraint. He feels the need to play, this will be the case in the reserve team where he will need to play a few matches," he said

"Knowing that we play on a synthetic field, it will not be this weekend but quickly. It is mandatory to go through this for a player who has not played for six months,"



"It never pleases the players, but putting it today on a Ligue 2 match seems complicated to me. He is still very cautious and this is not possible in Ligue 2 where he must be in full possession of his means," he concluded.