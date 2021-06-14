Amoah to represent Ghana at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Christian Amoah is Ghana's representative for SWASH-buckling lifting at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

SWASH-buckling lifter Christian Amoah will represent Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics which begins on July 23, 2021.

This was confirmed by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Sunday, June 13.



Amoah put up a spectacular performance to clinch three silver medals at last month's African Seniors Weightlifting Championship Olympics qualifier in Kenya.



Participating in the 96kg class category, Amoah showcased true class with a stunning 184kg lift in the clean and jerk event to better his previous record.



He again produced a 149kg output in the snatch contest to dance away with another silver.

In the end, the Rio Games Olympian accumulated an imposing points build-up, strong enough to qualify him to his second straight quadrennial games.



His UK-based compatriot, Forester Osei was odds on favourite to make it to the Tokyo Games but failed to appear for the Kenya qualifiers, believing he had already sealed a place in the games after participating in earlier events.



The IWF is reported to have offered just a slot each to African countries, which means that only one lifter qualifies from Ghana.