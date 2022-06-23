Ampem Darkoa Ladies get GH₵50,000 from Otumfuo ahead of Africa campaign

Ampem Darkoa Ladies visit Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Ampem Darkoa Ladies visit Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has donated GH₵50,000 to aid the CAF Women's Champions League campaign of Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC.



The Ghana Women's League and FA Cup champions visited the Manhyia Palace to present their trophies to the owner of Asante Kotoko and overlord of the Asante Kingdom.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after receiving the team at his palace on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, congratulated the team for fighting hard to win both the FA Cup and the Women's Premier League.

He then pledged to support their campaign to Africa as the only representative from the Ghana Women's Premier League with the sum of GH₵50,000.



"Earlier today, we presented the Premier League and Women’s FA trophy and medals to His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene at the @ManhyiaPalace .His Majesty supported our Africa campaign with GH₵50,000 . Long Live His Majesty," the club wrote on their Twitter page.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies won both the Women's Premier League and FA Cup after unseating defending champions Hasaacas Ladies FC.



JE/BOG