Ampem Darkoa Ladies sign Gladys Amfobea on loan

Amfobea has joined Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have completed the signing of Gladys Amfobea from LadyStrikers ahead of the new season.

Amfobea joins the club on a season loan with an option for a permanent switch.



The 24-year-old was one of the standout players at LadyStrikers, winning the Top Scorer and Most Valuable Player in the Women's Premier Super Cup which was held in December last year.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies won the double last season by beating Hasaacas Ladies in both the Women's Premier League and the FA Cup.

They will represent Ghana at the second edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been drawn in Group B alongside Union Sportive des forces Armees (Burkina Faso), Athleta FC of Togo and Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria in the WAFU-B Zonal qualifiers of the CAF Women’s Champions League.



The winner and runner up in the WAFU-B qualifiers will represent the Zone in the main competition scheduled for Morocco later in the year.