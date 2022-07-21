Ampem Darkoa Ladies target is to qualify for CAF Women’s Champions League - Coach Nana Darkwah

Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ampem Darkoa head coach, Nana Darkwah has disclosed that his side's aim is to qualify for next season's CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions have been drawn in Group B alongside Union Sportive des forces Armees (Burkina Faso), Athleta FC of Togo, and Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria in the WAFU-B Zonal qualifiers of the CAF Women's Champions League.



Ampem Darkoa reached the regional qualifiers after beating Hasaacas Ladies in the Women’s Premier League final.



"All the team are dangerous. We must attach importance to all our games. Our target is to qualify to the main tournament."

"That is to qualify from WAFU to the tournament in Morocco", coach Darkwah told Happy FM.



Group A has AS D’Abijdan of Cote d'Ivoire, AS Police of Niger and Espor FC from Benin.



The winner and runner-up in the WAFU-B qualifiers will represent the Zone in the main competition scheduled for Morocco later in the year.