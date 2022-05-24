Ampem Darkoa Ladies win Women's Premier League Northern Zone on final day

File photo

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have won Northern Zone of the Women’s Premier League for the successive time and have set up another final playoff clash with Hasaacas Ladies.

But the Techiman-based side had to clinch the zonal championship on the last day of competition with three points.



Their closet challengers PearlPia stumbled to a 2-2 draw at Ashtown Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies trounced FC Savannah 4-0.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies finished the campaign with twelve (12) wins, three draws and three defeats and that accrued them 39 points.



The Women's Premier League final will be played at the Accra Sports stadium on 28 May 2022.