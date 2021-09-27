Amponsah remains the undisputed king of long distances

Athlete, William Amponsah

Source: GNA

William Amponsah maintained his status as the undisputed king of the long distances in Ghana as he emerged the winner of the fourth edition of the Asante Akyem Marathon over the weekend.

Amponsah clocked 1:12.39 seconds to beat the defending champion Ishmael Arthur to win the 21-kilometre race.



The men’s started the race from Juasohenekrom – Agogo Market Centre in the morning with 150 registered athletes, made up of 85% men and 20% women.



Amponsah broke away from the leading ground after the five-kilometre mark but Arthur and Koogo Atia followed him until at the 8km mark.

He increased his pace again to stretch his lead until the finish line and crossed the finish line in 1:12.39 seconds to win the gold medal, which is a new course record time.



Arthur finished second in 1:14.42 seconds and Atia also placed third to take home the bronze medal in 1:15.22 seconds. Atia won the maiden edition of the Ashiyie Marathon.



All the times are official and it’s certified by Ghana Athletics Association (GAA).