Amputee Football Association announce 31-man squad for TRI-NATION tournament

A photo of the Amputee 31-man squad for the TRI-NATION tournament

Source: Ghana Paralympic Committee

The coming days and weeks would be a busy one for the Black Challenge as they gather in Accra ahead of an impending assignment in a TRI-NATION tournament against England and Poland.





Coach Stephen Richard Obeng selected a 31-member playing squad to report to the Wembley Park - Kotobabi for non-residential training on Thursday 15:00GMT (3:00 PM Local Time) 14th July 2022 to begin preparations.





Stephen Richard Obeng's call-ups included an entire squad of the reigning African Champions.







The TRI-NATION is a new tournament designed by the English Amputee Football Association that kicks off from 29th to 31st July 2022 ahead of the Turkey 2022 AMPUTEE WORLD CUP.