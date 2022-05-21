0
Amputee footballers cleared to participate at the World Cup in Turkey

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Despite imminent legal fights, amputee footballers in Ghana have been granted permission to compete in the upcoming Amputee World Cup in Turkey by an Accra High Court.

This follows an order issued on Monday by an Accra High Court, 'Commercial Court 6' to the Minister and Ministry of Youth and Sports to work with the National Paralympic Committee (NPC)-Ghana to prepare Ghana's Amputee football squad to compete in the World Cup in Turkey.

The court emphasized that the case should not have an impact on the players' participation or the country as a whole.

Mr Samson Deen, President of the NPC-Ghana, reaffirmed the NPC's support for the Ghana team's participation in the competition in an interview with the Times Sports.

"We are pleased with the development and would collaborate with the Ministry to come out with a plan to prepare the athletes for the competition," he said.

Mr Samson Deen added that the Paralympic Committee will soon be united and all the current troubles will be a thing of the past.

