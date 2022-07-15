Amputee national team begins preparations TRI-NATION tournament

A photo of the Black Challenge of Ghana

Source: Ghana Paralympic Committee

The Black Challenge of Ghana has begun preparations for the upcoming TRI-NATION tournament where they will face England and Poland.

25 five players reported for non residential camping to begin training on Thursday, July 14, and coach Stephen Richard Obeng expects to have a full house before Saturday, July 16, 2022.



Coach Stephen Richard Obeng selected a 31-member playing squad to report to the Wembley Park - Kotobabi for non-residential training to begin preparations for the tournament as they set their sight on the World Cup.



Stephen Richard Obeng's call-ups included an entire squad of the reigning African Champions.

The TRI-NATION is a new tournament designed by the English Amputee Football Association that kicks off from 29th to 31st July 2022 ahead of the Turkey 2022 AMPUTEE WORLD CUP.







