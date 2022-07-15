0
Menu
Sports

Amputee national team begins preparations TRI-NATION tournament

National Amputee Football Team Of Ghana The Black Challenge A photo of the Black Challenge of Ghana

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: Ghana Paralympic Committee

The Black Challenge of Ghana has begun preparations for the upcoming TRI-NATION tournament where they will face England and Poland.

25 five players reported for non residential camping to begin training on Thursday, July 14, and coach Stephen Richard Obeng expects to have a full house before Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Coach Stephen Richard Obeng selected a 31-member playing squad to report to the Wembley Park - Kotobabi for non-residential training to begin preparations for the tournament as they set their sight on the World Cup.

Stephen Richard Obeng's call-ups included an entire squad of the reigning African Champions.

The TRI-NATION is a new tournament designed by the English Amputee Football Association that kicks off from 29th to 31st July 2022 ahead of the Turkey 2022 AMPUTEE WORLD CUP.



Source: Ghana Paralympic Committee
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't
Kufuor blasts money-making politicians
Why Bawumia will choose Ghana Card over interchanges
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea