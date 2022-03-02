Amuneke's presence tactically strengthens Nigeria against Ghana - Garba Lawal

Nigeria Chief Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke

Ex-Nigeria international midfielder Garba Lawal believes the addition of Emmanuel Amuneke to the technical team has strengthened the national team's chances of qualifying to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) last month retained Augustine Eguavoen as the interim coach of the Super Eagles for the World Cup play-offs.



The NFF added Amuneke to be part of the technical crew ahead this month's play-off tie against Ghana.



In a conversation with Completesports.com in Nigeria, Lawal stated that the addition of Amuneke will improve the team technically and tactically.



"I am really impressed with NFF decision to include Amuneke as part of Eguavoen’s coaching crew," Lawal said.

"I am optimistic that the NFF has taking a right in the right direction and we hope that they combo will make a big difference against Ghana in the World Cup playoff.



"There is no doubt that the team has the capability to overcome Ghana and I know they won’t disappoint."



Lawal scored the match winner for the Super Eagles when they beat Ghana 1-0 at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali.