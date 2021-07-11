An African team will certainly not win 2022 World Cup - Cobby Collins

Cobby Collins, Head of Scouting for Tema City Football Club

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Cobby Collins, the head of scout for Tema city football club in the second division who is also a board member of KCJE sports group in an interview underlined why Africa is ready to compete for world trophy (World Cup).

The professional marketer who graduated from the University of Professional Studies explained why it is unlikely and certain an African country will not win the world cup in 2022.



He said the pandemic has caused football administrators to pile a lot of programs which have given no or little rest to the players. This is a result of some suspended games during the high wave of the pandemic.



The Europeans have managed to finish their tournament which ends Tomorrow on the 11th of July aside been postponed, same as the Americans. They have done everything possible to put the football calendar back which gives them more advantage to finish their world cup qualifications on time and rest for the biggest football tournament (world cup ) coming up next year.



"They will be strong and fatigue-free, hopefully, less injury too because they will play lesser matches in 2022, unlike Africans who will play approximately two tournaments thus the African cup and world cup.

"They will as well as play their own league matches, some even in these powerful Leagues like the EPL, La Liga, MLS and League 1, etc. From his point of view, he stated that it gives the African players less room to compete with European countries because of injuries and fatigue.



"Moreover, there's a high probability that some of these good African players lose their positions when they return back to their teams to continue the ongoing league after January, I think a lot of campaigns goes on to help stop that by creating awareness to CAF to shift the African cup of to Nations to June. Certainly not next year but the incoming ones after world cup year."



Lastly "I think this will put alot of financial pressure to various country FA's due to double tournaments in a year in question basically the world cup and the African cup" added by Cobby Collins.



There are alot of money that goes in when you participate in tournaments, he suggested that CAF, the main players of the game should do something about this the next time.He said, if they( CAF) are expecting an African country to lift the world cup they should plan our programs to favour the footballers to be always ready to compete.