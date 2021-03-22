Anambra Govnor Willie Obiano don raise di security alert for di state: Wetin be di new orders?

Anambra state Govnor Willie Obiano as im dey address press conference

Anambra state Govnor Willie Obiano don raise di security alert for di state afta several attacks on security personnel.

Inside statement on Sunday, di govnor promise to restore order and security for di state immediately.



According to di govnor, di state don receive police, army, navy and DSS deployment since yesterday and dem don join dia teams on ground to enforce security.



Gonor Obiano say e don direct all security agencies for di State, the Vigilante Services, all task forces and every structure for di State security infrastructure to rise in defence of "our dear state."



Di govnor order dey come afta several attacks against security personnel in di last few weeks in di state.



"Within di past week or so, we don witness wetin obviously be planned and targeted attack on Security personnel and facilities for di State by armed hoodlums.

"Officers & Navy personnel on official duties at strategic checkpoints for various locations for di State come under attack, dem kill some and carry dia firearms. Also, prison and police personnel wey dey carry inmate to court also come under attack and dem kill dem.



Dis morning, dem try to attack one Police outpost but e no dey successful as joint Police, vigilante and Community efforts fight di attackers." E tok.



Govnor Obiano say im condemn dis attacks on di security personnel and dem dey do everything possible to catch di pipo wey involve and bring dem to justice.



"Make I tok emphatically say any attack on security personnel in Anambra na direct attack on di State itself and go dey resisted with our greatest might.



Those wey dey attack us dey obviously wan spoil di peace and security we dey enjoy for Anambra State in di past seven years and we no go allow am." E tok.

Di govnor also call on all youths for Anambra State, all communities, all market task forces and as well as traditional rulers, community leaders and stakeholder in Anambra to rise to protect 'our State.'



"As your Governor, I hereby raise di security alert in di State and I commit to restoring order and security immediately.



I call on everybody irrespective of affiliations to come together and support Government and security agencies to fight our common enemy.



Going forward, extensive security activities go dey obvious and by God's grace we shall overcome.



Fitted Tinted glasses on vehicles as well as covered plate numbers no go longer dey allowed on all roads within the State.

Security agencies go dey conduct special and strategic operations wey dey aimed at neutralising di emerging threats to our collective safety. " Obiano tok.



Oda tins Obiano tok:



Di govnor also chook mouth ontop di issue of cultism and touts for di state.



Govnor Obiano say: "I don order a clampdown on all cultists and dia activities.



Di state no longer go tolerate di violence wey dey burst now and den in di name of cultism.

On di issue of 'touting for di state, Obiano say dat one too no go dey tolerated anymore.



"In di same vein, all kinds of touting for di State in whatever way especially for Onitsha no longer go dey tolerated.



Security agencies dey hereby directed to arrest anybody wey dey hang on di road with sticks and wey dey harass innocent citizens, drivers etc. Di madness must stop," e tok.