Anderlecht ace Majeed Ashimeru to miss the rest of the Belgian Pro League due to injury

Majeed Ashimeru

Anderlecht head coach, Vincent Kompany has confirmed Majeed Ashimeru will miss the rest of the Belgian Pro League season due to injury.

The promising midfielder has been out of action for weeks due to an injury.



Ashimeru was expected to be back before the season ends.



Speaking ahead of their home against Club Brugge on Sunday, Kompany confirmed that the former Red Bull Salzberg ace will miss the rest of the campaign to the injury.

"I can already tell you that he will not be there and that we will even see if he is able to play during the playoffs," he said.



"It's not an injury that will last in the long term. But in the short term, I don't know if he can perform well in the coming weeks," he added.



Ashimeru has made a total of 31 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring three goals in the process.