Anderlecht are back on track after win over Royal Antwerp - Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru says his side, RSC Anderlecht are back on track after beating Royal Antwerp in Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

The 24-year-old put up an impressive performance and assisted the first goal as they cruised past their opponent with a 2-1 win.



The victory lifts Anderlecht to 3rd on the league table with 58 points, five points behind second-placed Club Brugge after 31 games played.



"It's a collective work," Ashimeru explained after the RSCA victory. "When I saw Zirkzee running, I knew where I had to put the ball. On the action of the penalty, I knew how Nainggolan was going to play this ball."



"I am very happy with my current level. I have to keep going and stay focused. We can always do better in the next game.

He added, "We are not sure of anything for the final classification."



"We celebrated the victory in the locker room but we know that there are three games left. We are on the right track



After the game, the former Red Bull Salzburg ace was named the Man of the Match..



In the six matches Ashimeru has started for Anderlecht this season, the team is unbeaten and has only drawn just one, winning the remaining five.