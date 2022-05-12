Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany charges Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu to continue working hard

Francis Amuzu

Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany has challenged Francis Amuzu to keep working hard after the Ghanaian-born Belgian attacker recently scored a hat-trick.

Last weekend, Amuzu scored three goals as Anderlecht defeated Antwerp 4-0 in the Belgian Pro League. A huge relief for the youngster, who has struggled to score this season.



“Amuzu has worked very hard. He has gradually made a strength of every point that he still lacked. He no longer lives on trust. If he has a bad day or has a stomach ache, that is no longer an issue in his head. We have tasks on the field. When it succeeds, it comes across as genius."



"When it fails, it sometimes looks silly. But it's a way to take a step up and it's no different with Ciske. He knows what his duties are. At the very least it's obvious,” Kompany said.



The hat-trick took Amuzu’s tally to nine goals across all competitions this season.

