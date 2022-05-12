0
Menu
Sports

Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany charges Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu to continue working hard

Francis Amuzu 2 750x422 1 Francis Amuzu

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany has challenged Francis Amuzu to keep working hard after the Ghanaian-born Belgian attacker recently scored a hat-trick.

Last weekend, Amuzu scored three goals as Anderlecht defeated Antwerp 4-0 in the Belgian Pro League. A huge relief for the youngster, who has struggled to score this season.

“Amuzu has worked very hard. He has gradually made a strength of every point that he still lacked. He no longer lives on trust. If he has a bad day or has a stomach ache, that is no longer an issue in his head. We have tasks on the field. When it succeeds, it comes across as genius."

"When it fails, it sometimes looks silly. But it's a way to take a step up and it's no different with Ciske. He knows what his duties are. At the very least it's obvious,” Kompany said.

The hat-trick took Amuzu’s tally to nine goals across all competitions this season.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Related Articles: