Anderlecht handed Majeed Ashimeru injury boost for Belgian Cup final today

Majeed Ashimeru Ghana Midfielder .jpeg Majeed Ashimeru in action for his club

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been passed fit for Anderlecht's Belgian Cup final against Gent on Monday, 18 April 2022. 

The Ghana international has recovered from an ankle injury he picked up last month during a league match.

The Anderlecht medical team declared him fit on Sunday after assessing his situation.

Ashimeru was rested for last week's game against Kortrijk which helped him to regain full fitness.

He has been in good form for Vincent Kompany's side this season and his availability will be a huge boost for Anderlecht.

