Anderlecht midfielder Francis Amuzu visits Ghana first time in 20 years

Belgian midfielder, Francis Amuzu

Belgian midfielder Francis Amuzu shared photos of himself in his native country, Ghana holidaying.

Amuzu is back where he was born after 20 years abroad.



Now, 21, Amuzu left Ghana at a very tender age of one and has grown to become a fine footballer, currently playing for Belgian giants Anderlecht.



Amuzu is having a great time. He visited an orphanage home, where he donated items worth thousands of cedis.



Despite his Ghanaian roots, Amuzu plays for Belgium, where he has represented their U19 and U21 teams.



However, since he has made an appearance for the senior team, Ghana Football Association stands a chance of getting him to play for the Black Stars.

Amuzu's father is a former Ghana midfielder who played for Hearts of Oak.



In the recently ended season, Amuzu made 7 contributions, scoring 2 and assisting 5 in 39 matches.



