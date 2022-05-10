Anderlecht's Francis Amuzu delighted with first ever hat trick

Francis Amuzu

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu grabbed a hattrick in Anderlecht's emphatic 4-0 victory over Royal Antwerp on Sunday in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The winger grabbed his first goal in the first half of the game before scoring two more goals to complete his hattrick.



Anderlecht began the game on the front foot as they dominated with Amuzu opening the floodgates in the 10th minute of the game.



Former Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee scored the second goal for Anderlecht after Ivorian striker Christian Kouame set him up.



After recess, the Ghanaian born Belgium national added the third goal after curling home the third goal and his second in the 53rd minute.



Amuzu rounded off his hattrick in the 55th minute after another superb pass from Kouame to score his hattrick.

"My teammates know that I don't score that easily, it's nice that they are happy for me," Amuzu realizes in his reaction to Sporza.



"Of course, I am also very happy with my hat-trick, that feels very good. Hopefully, I can make even more", Amuzu looks forward eagerly. Maybe next Thursday, when Anderlecht will look Antwerp in the eye for the second time.



However, it could just be that Amuzu does not even appear at the kick-off, since the competition is fierce. "I always give 100 percent, even when I'm on the bench," he concludes.



He has now scored 8 goals in 34 games whilst providing three assists.