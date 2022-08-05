Anderlecht's Francis Amuzu edging closer to OGC Nice

Francis Amuzu

Ghanaian-born Belgium national Francis Amuzu is close to leaving Belgium giants Anderlecht as his club is in advanced talks with French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

Nice will pay the Belgian side an initial transfer fee of 8 million euros with further add-ons for the winger.



Amuzu was in some good form getting to the tail end of last season and has been attracting interest from clubs in France.



Olympique de Marseille and OGC Nice have been monitoring the situation of the winger and their pursuit may have been strengthened with the departure of Vincent Kompany to Burnley.



Amuzu was not assured of a starting spot under Vincent Kompany and started a miserly fourteen games out of the 43 matches last season.



With all his skill and trickery his efficiency has often been questioned, but he scored a hat-trick against Royal Antwerp during the playoffs last season.



Amuzu is under contract with Anderlecht until 2024.