André Ayew on cloud nine after Swansea pip Bristol City to keep playoff hopes alive

André Ayew

Ghana international André Ayew is buzzing after Swansea City defeated Bristol City 1-0 to keep their Championship play-off hopes alive.

Swansea City needed to overcome Bristol City to keep the pace with Cardiff City in the race for final slot for the Championship playoff.



Connor Roberts struck from close range late in the first half which was enough to end Bristol City's slim top-six hopes.



The win saw Swansea close the gap on Cardiff City to 3 points after 45 round of matches.



Steve Cooper’s men must win at mid-table Reading on the final day of the season and hope Cardiff City, who are currently 6th after their 3-1 win at Middlesbrough, lose at home to relegation-threatened Hull.

Ayew has registered his excitement with the result and implored his teammates to push for the playoffs ticket next week.



3 points 1 more push! We keep believing.



Ayew has scored 17 goals and 8 assists from 46 games in all competitions for the club this term.

