Andre Ayew, Afena-Gyan named in Ghana starting XI for Madagascar game

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has announced his staring team for the game against Madagascar.

Andre Ayew returns to the line up with Otto Addo preferring a three-back system that has Daniel Amartey, Gideon Mensah and Dennis Odoi as the three back.



In the midfield, Ghana goes with Baba Rahman Baba Iddrisu and Mohammed Kudus as the two central midfielders.

Jordan, Andre and Issahaku will be playing behind Felix Afena-Gyan who get to start his third Ghana game.



