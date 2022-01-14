Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey can’t have a bad day – Anthony Baffoe

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Black Stars will be playing against Gabon
Tony Baffoe has charged the players to go all out
He described the encounter as 'a do or do' affair
Anthony Baffoe, a former captain of the Black Stars has charged the current skipper Andre Ayew and midfielder Thomas Partey not to allow themselves to have a bad day in the match against Gabon.
According to him, it is not possible for the entire playing body to have a bad day when the Black Stars come up against Gabon in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
Pointing to Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey after the team had finished their training session on Thursday, Baffoe said, “people like you [Ayew], Thomas Partey, you can’t allow yourself to have a bad day. Same as you people, you can’t!
“It is not possible to have a bad day,” Baffoe stressed.
The Black Stars of Ghana will be playing against Gabon in a second Group C encounter.
Milovan Rajevac's team lost their first match to Morocco while Gabon won theirs against Comoros.
Ahead of the game, Assistant Coach of Gabon, Anicet Yala has admitted it won’t be an easy encounter for his side to come against the Black Stars.
According to him, his side will rely on teamwork in their effort to fight to earn points from the Ghana game.
“We have maximum respect for Ghana. Happy with the return of Aubameyang and Lemina but we count on the whole team to carry Gabon through tomorrow,” Anicet Yala said at a press conference.
The match between Ghana and Gabon is scheduled to come off at 19:00 GMT.
