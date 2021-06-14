Andre Ayew admits Ghana 'must improve' before 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew admits Ghana must step up ahead of the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The four-time African champions failed to impress in two high-profile international friendly matches.
The Black Stars lost 1-0 at Morocco and settled for a pulsating 0-0 draw against Ivory Coast in Cape Coast at the weekend.
The performance of the team has sparked concerns ahead of the qualifiers for the global showpiece in Qatar in 2022.
And captain Andre Ayew has admitted the team must step up and fast before the qualifiers zoom into action.
Captain, Andre Ayew believes the Black Stars have a lot of work to do before the World Cup qualifiers begin.
2 good games vs 2 top teams..lots of encouraging stuff but still more work to do to be ready for the WCQ in September.. thanks for ur support we keep going ???????? pic.twitter.com/VnfpLK6CjR— André Ayew (@AyewAndre) June 12, 2021
- Asamoah Gyan commemorates 7 years after the sudden departure of Castro
- Celtic set to battle Fenerbache for Ghana captain Andre Ayew
- Kamaldeen Sulemana rejected a move to Bayer Leverksuen over Barcelona dream
- Ghana captain Andre Ayew to reunite with Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United
- Jan Gyamerah to exit Hamburg in the summer
- Read all related articles