Andre Ayew and four other players whose positions in Black Stars are under threat

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

The Black Stars are going through a reface as the Ghana Football Association continue to lure top-performing Ghanaian players abroad to strengthen the team.

Certainly, some players will be in keen competition for a spot in the starting eleven as well as a spot in the team in general.



According to assistant coach Didi Dramani, the aim of the technical team is to put together a formidable squad for the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“Our aim is to build a formidable team for the World Cup. What we have is also the highest quality, and so, for me, what is important is to have the necessary progressing plans in place,” he told Angel TV.



In that regard, the GFA has managed to entice six new players who would join the Black Stars in the next international break.



The new faces include Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey, Athletic Club forward, Inaki Williams, Hamburger SV defender, Stephane Ambrocious, Darmstadt defender, Patrick Pfeffer, and Hamburger SV forward, Ransford-Yeboah.



Here are the players whose positions and slots are under threat



Andre Ayew

The Black Stars skipper who plays for Al Sadd in Qatar has his spot in the starting eleven under threat due to the new additions.



Dede Ayew, 32, does not play competitive football in Europe and would not be as energetic as Otto Addo would demand from his wingers, midfielder, or supporting strikers. These are the positions Ayew is best known for.



Addo is spoilt with options in players who are playing high-level football in Europe and are relatively youthful.



The options for the aforementioned positions are Daniel Kofi Kyere, Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Joseph Paintsil, and Antoine Semenyo while Hudson Odoi is also close to completing his switch.



Moreover, with Otto Addo preferring a 3-back system, fusing in Dede Ayew will be difficult.



Andy Yiadom



Three years after working his up and becoming a regular at right-back, Andy Yiadom has already lost his spot to Denis Odoi.

The Black Stars since, John Paintsil, Harrison Afful and Samuel Inkoom faded out have lacked quality down the right side of the defence.



Yiadom held the fort well when he broke into the line-up but could not establish himself as a reliable choice.



Belgium-born Ghanaian Denis Odoi,34, stepped into the position and claimed it with an exceptional performance against Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.



Yiadom,30, has since become a second option but could fall a step further after Tariq Lamptey's switch.



Lamptey is just 21 years and also plays consistently in the English Premier League.



With Yiadom playing the championship and Odoi in the Belgium J-League, Lamptey looks the obvious first pick for Otto Addo at right back.



Joseph Aidoo

The Celta Vigo man has been in and out of the team with regular minutes hard to come by for the centre-back.



With three new centre-backs set to be added to the team, Aidoo's regular spot at the Black Stars might be slipping through his hand.



However, his club performance could speak volumes for his inclusion but getting a starting berth will be difficult.



Felix Afena-Gyan



AS Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, 19, is seen as the future of the Black Stars attack. In his debut game against Nigeria, he exhibited that the future is now and has since been the first pick to lead the line.



Although he has good qualities and potential, his indecisiveness has seen him score just 1 goal in six matches.



With Inaki Williams completing his switch, the 29-year-old Athletico Bilbao striker could claim the spot with his maturity while Afena-Gyan becomes an understudy.

There is also Ransford Yeboah who plays in the same role and would be gunning for a starting place.



Antoine Semenyo



Bristol striker, Antoine Semyo made his Black Stars debut in June 2022 against Madagascar. He came on at the tail end of the game and barely made a significant contribution.



He is a versatile attacker who can play in any position in attack. But due to the abundant options, a regular starting place is far from guaranteed.



